Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says his side failed to control their emotions in the first half of their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 7 May from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.