Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says captain Martin Odegaard was "incredible" against Newcastle after putting in a man-of-the-match performance to help the Gunners win 2-0.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 7 May from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.