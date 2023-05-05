The Football News Show: Could Erling Haaland score fewer goals but be a better player?
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm in his first season and broken a host of records, including the most goals in a season - but where can he improve?
Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show that he can become a better player by improving his link-up play, even if it means fewer goals.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer
Available for UK users only.