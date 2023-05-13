Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: Eddie Howe says point could be 'crucial'
Watch as Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says he is "disappointed" with the 2-2 draw at Leeds, but insists the point gained "could be crucial" to secure Champions League qualification.
