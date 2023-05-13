Watch as Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe says he is "disappointed" with the 2-2 draw at Leeds, but insists the point gained "could be crucial" to secure Champions League qualification.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds keep survival hopes alive with Newcastle draw

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day on 13 May from 22:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.