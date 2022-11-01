Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Unai Emery says Villa 'motivated' for tense end to season
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery says his side are still motivated to qualify for Europe after a 2-1 win against Tottenham.
MATCH REPORT:Villa beat Spurs to strengthen European hopes
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.