Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Frank Lampard says side were too slow
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side were too slow in the first half against Nottingham Forest but showed improvement to come back to draw 2-2.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.