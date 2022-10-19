Southampton manager Ruben Selles says they are capable of bouncing back to the Premier League immediately whether he remains at the club or not, after a 2-0 defeat by Fulham confirmed their relegation.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton relegated with whimper by Fulham loss

