Southampton 0-2 Fulham: Ruben Selles - 'Saints will bounce back with or without me'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Southampton manager Ruben Selles says they are capable of bouncing back to the Premier League immediately whether he remains at the club or not, after a 2-0 defeat by Fulham confirmed their relegation.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton relegated with whimper by Fulham loss
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:00 BST on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.