Everton 0-3 Man City: Sean Dyche says Toffees mentality was right despite defeat
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Everton boss Sean Dyche praises his side's "mentality" despite a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City as they remain locked in a relegation battle.
MATCH REPORT:Man City two wins from title with win at Everton
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.