Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta admits the Gunners "have to apologise" after 3-0 defeat at home by Brighton leaves Man City on the brink of winning the Premier League title.

MATCH REPORT:Arsenal lose to Brighton to leave Man City on brink

Watch highlights from on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.