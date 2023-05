Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi says he is happy with his team's "courage and mentality" in their 3-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 0-3 Brighton

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 on 14 May from 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.