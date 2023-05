Manchester United's Alessia Russo and Ella Toone tell Siobhan Chamberlain that winning the Women's FA Cup - in the team's first Wembley appearance - would be "up there" with last July's Euro 2022 triumph with England.

Watch the Women's FA Cup final, Chelsea v Manchester United, Sunday 14 May, 14:30 BST on BBC One & BBC iPlayer, or listen on BBC Sounds.