Tottenham 1-3 Brentford: Ryan Mason said his Spurs side deserved to lose to the Bees
Tottenham interim head coach Ryan Mason says his side deserved to lose after they were beaten 3-1 by Brentford in their final home game of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 1-3 Brentford
Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.