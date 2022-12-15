Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag praises "top keeper" David de Gea, who has won the Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets following their 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 0-1 Man Utd

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

