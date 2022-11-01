Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is pleased that the chance of European football next season is "in their hands", having earned a crucial point in their 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa

Watch highlights from Saturday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.