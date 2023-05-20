Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta says it is 'a really sad day' for Gunners
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it is a "really sad day" for the Gunners as his side lose 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, confirming Manchester City as Premier League champions.
MATCH REPORT: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal
