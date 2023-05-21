Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi praises his side's "incredible" 3-1 win over Southampton as the Seagulls qualify for European football for the first time in their history.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Southampton

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day 2 at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

