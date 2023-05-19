Having guided Arsenal to a Premier League title challenge, as well as back into the top four for the first time in seven years, what does the future hold for manager Mikel Arteta?

BBC Sport's John Bennett joins Ben Croucher on The Football News Show to discuss how the Arsenal manager remains committed to the Gunners, but his history with some of European football's biggest clubs will mean he will continue to be linked with jobs elsewhere.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer