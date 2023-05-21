Watch highlights as Tottenham Hotspur secure WSL safety, with Reading's hopes of remaining in the Women's Super League in further doubt after their 4-1 defeat.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur Women 4-1 Reading Women

Watch highlights from the WSL on The Women's Football Show at 23:40 BST on Sunday 21 May on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Available to UK users only.