WSL Highlights: Reading survival hopes damaged after Tottenham Hotspur defeat
Watch highlights as Tottenham Hotspur secure WSL safety, with Reading's hopes of remaining in the Women's Super League in further doubt after their 4-1 defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur Women 4-1 Reading Women
Watch highlights from the WSL on The Women's Football Show at 23:40 BST on Sunday 21 May on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
