English football coach Des Buckingham is more than 5,000 miles from home, working in India's biggest city.

The 38-year-old is the head coach of Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League, the country's top flight.

He recently led them to their second league title, their first under his leadership, with a record win and points tally.

Buckingham, from Oxford, has coached in four countries and says his bold decision to leave England in search of coaching opportunities in his twenties was a game-changer.