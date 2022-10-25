Bundesliga title race: Will Borussia Dortmund end Bayern Munich's title dominance?
BBC Sport travels to Germany to explore what it would mean if Borussia Dortmund could win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012 and end Bayern Munich's 10-year run of titles.
Dortmund are two points ahead of second-placed Bayern going into the final round of matches this Saturday.
