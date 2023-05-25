Championship play-off final: Luton boss Edwards takes Cooper's wisdom for Coventry test
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards says he has been taking advice on Premier League promotion from fellow Welsh manager Steve Cooper.
Cooper has secured a second season in the top division for Nottingham Forest after leading the club to promotion via the play-offs in 2022.
Edwards is on the brink of taking the Hatters to the Premier League for the first time, and a return to the highest league since relegation from the old Division One in 1992.
Luton play Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final and Edwards hopes that another Welshman - Hatters defender Tom Lockyer - can continue his excellent form this season to book a place at the top table of English football.