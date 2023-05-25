Luton Town manager Rob Edwards says he has been taking advice on Premier League promotion from fellow Welsh manager Steve Cooper.

Cooper has secured a second season in the top division for Nottingham Forest after leading the club to promotion via the play-offs in 2022.

Edwards is on the brink of taking the Hatters to the Premier League for the first time, and a return to the highest league since relegation from the old Division One in 1992.

Luton play Coventry City at Wembley on Saturday in the Championship play-off final and Edwards hopes that another Welshman - Hatters defender Tom Lockyer - can continue his excellent form this season to book a place at the top table of English football.