Vinicius Jr racist abuse: La Liga president Javier Tebas says the Spanish league 'is not racist'
La Liga president Javier Tebas says the Spanish league "is not racist" and also believes that, with the "necessary powers", it could reduce the amount of racist incidents in the top flight within six or seven months.
Tebas was speaking after Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr was the target of racist abuse at Valencia on Sunday.
