Arsenal 5-0 Wolvesrhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui says club must 'invest and improve'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui says it the club must "invest and improve" after a 5-0 defeat by Arsenal ended a season in which he successfully steered them to Premier League safety.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal thrash Wolves to finish season off in style
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.