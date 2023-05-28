Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton: Roberto De Zerbi praises outgoing Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi hints at likely exits for Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, saying they "deserve to play at another level" after a 2-1 defeat at Villa Park on final day of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.