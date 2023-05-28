Brentford 1-0 Manchester City: Beating Manchester City twice is a nice fairy tale - Thomas Frank
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank says beating Manchester City twice in a season is a "nice fairy tale" following a 1-0 win against the champions at the Community Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Brentford 1-0 Manchester City
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.