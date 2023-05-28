Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists his side's 1-0 loss to Brentford will not affect their preparation for FA Cup and Champions League finals against Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

MATCH REPORT: Brentford 1-0 Manchester City

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.