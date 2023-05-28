Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle: We played like a Chelsea team should - Frank Lampard
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Caretaker manager Frank Lampard says his side "played like a Chelsea team should" following a 1-1 draw with Newcastle on the final day of the season.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea hold Newcastle to hold tough season
Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Available to UK users only.