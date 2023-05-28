Leicester City 2-1 West Ham: Dean Smith 'devastated' as Foxes relegated
Leicester City boss Dean Smith says he is "devastated" and feels like he has "failed" as his side are relegated from the Premier League despite their 2-1 win over West Ham.
