Manchester United Head Coach Erik ten Hag says his side's third place finish is a "big compliment" for the club following their 2-1 win over Fulham in their final game of the season.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-1 Fulham

Watch highlights from Sunday's Premier League games on Match Of The Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Available to UK users only.