Phil McNulty: Everton's survival is in their hands, but can they cope with no Calvert-Lewin?
Everton enter the final day of the Premier League season with their fate in their own hands, knowing victory over Bournemouth will assure survival.
BBC Sport's Phil McNulty and former Fulham and Portsmouth midfielder Michael Brown join The Football News Show to discuss their prospects and whether or not the Toffees have more to lose than Leicester City and Leeds United if they were relegated.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer