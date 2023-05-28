Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham: 'The players are devastated' - Liam Cooper on relegation

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says the squad are "devastated" following their relegation from the Premier League after a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

