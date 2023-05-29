The Football News Show: Leeds United should keep Sam Allardyce - Paul Robinson
Following relegation from the Premier League, Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce said he would be part of the conversations about who the next permanent boss will be.
Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson tells The Football News Show why the 68-year-old would be the best man to spearhead their campaign in the Championship and why Leeds' worst two results this season were actually victories.
