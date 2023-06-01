FA Cup final: Where Manchester United can hurt Manchester City
For the first time in 151 years, the FA Cup final involves both Manchester City and Manchester United.
Pep Guardiola's side are favourites to lift the trophy for a seventh time and maintain their quest to win the Treble - but where can Manchester United cause their rivals problems?
Michael Brown gives The Football News Show his starting XIs for Wembley, and suggests how a surprise inclusion for Erik ten Hag's side can not only contain City's attacking threat, but give them a headache of their own.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer