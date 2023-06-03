FA Cup final: Ilkay Gundogan scores stunning volley for Man City against Man Utd after 13 seconds
Watch Ilkay Gundogan fired Manchester City ahead against Manchester United with a stunning volley after just 13 seconds - the fastest FA Cup final goal in history.
