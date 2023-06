New Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut says Cardiff City can again reach the Premier League after twice winning promotion under owner Vincent Tan.

The Bluebirds spent 2013-14 and 2018-19 in the top flight.

Bulut, Cardiff's fourth manager in nine months, denies his appointment is a "gamble" and says he will demand discipline and respect from his players - and hopes to recruit up to 10 players to his squad this summer.

READ MORE: Bulut 'stuck out' as Cardiff candidate - Dalman