'I'll be through and through for Glens' - Feeney

New Glentoran manager Warren Feeney says he will be totally committed to bringing the "glory days" back to the Oval.

"People probably look at my history but believe me, I'm through and through for this football club," said the former Linfield manager and player.

"I'm here to do a job. I'm an east Belfast boy myself and I've family connections here myself no matter what anyone says.

"I was at Cardiff-Swansea and believe me, that's the worst derby I have seen in my life."