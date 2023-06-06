West Ham United are one win away from their first major silverware in 43 years in the Europa Conference League final but having endured a Premier League relegation battle for most of the season though, what does the future hold for manager David Moyes?

Former West Ham winger Matt Jarvis tells The Football News Show that Moyes remains an 'outstanding' manager and outlines where the club should be aiming for next season.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer