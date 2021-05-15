Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has two years left on his contract at Etihad Stadium and insists he does not want to disappear following their maiden Champions League success.

The Football News Show's Ben Croucher is joined by Michael Brown to explain what the future holds for the Spanish boss, how he gets the best from his players and why Manchester City will thrive even when the Spaniard decides to call it a day.

