Northern Ireland teenager Callum Marshall says he went from the best couple of minutes in his career to the lowest point after his stoppage-time goal against Denmark was disallowed following a video assistant referee check.

Marshall came on for his international debut as a substitute and thought he had made it 1-1 in the dying seconds but it was ruled out after Jonny Evans was adjudged to be in an offside position.

