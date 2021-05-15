Callum Marshall: I'm not a big fan of VAR, says Northern Ireland teenager after goal disallowed
Northern Ireland teenager Callum Marshall says he went from the best couple of minutes in his career to the lowest point after his stoppage-time goal against Denmark was disallowed following a video assistant referee check.
Marshall came on for his international debut as a substitute and thought he had made it 1-1 in the dying seconds but it was ruled out after Jonny Evans was adjudged to be in an offside position.
MATCH REPORT:Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland