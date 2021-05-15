Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill labels the late VAR decision which denied his team a last-gasp draw in Denmark as "a joke".

Debutant Callum Marshall thought he had earned Northern Ireland a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Euro 2024 qualifier in Copenhagen but a protracted VAR examination ruled that skipper Jonny Evans had been offside.

"That’s not really why we brought this into the game. We brought it in to make sure that really clear errors were not overlooked," O'Neill told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"It was not brought in to determine whether someone’s heel is offside when a free-kick is taken 40 yards away.

"When the ball arrives, Jonny is clearly onside you can see that. Why does it take five minutes to go back and find something on the line of a free-kick at that point in a game. I just think it’s ridiculous to be honest."

O'Neill also felt that his side had been denied two strong penalty claims of their own for challenges on Marshall and Jordan Thompson.