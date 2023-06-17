Manager Rob Page says Wales were too expansive against a clinical Armenia in their shock Euro 2024 qualifier defeat.

Wales are now third in Group D after the humbling 4-2 loss at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night.

"That wasn't us at all, by any stretch of the imagination," said Page.

"We have always been compact in defence but we were too expansive and they punished us."

Page’s team next face group leaders Turkey on Monday.