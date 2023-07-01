Swansea City chairman Andy Coleman says there will be funds available to invest in the squad at the club.

Paul Watson has joined as sporting director and Michael Duff has joined as head coach.

The Championship club are set to make ex-Hearts striker Josh Ginnelly the first signing of the new era under the former Barnsley boss.

American businessman Coleman also says promotion is a target and success off the field is as important as on the field for the club.