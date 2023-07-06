Forest Green Rovers' new caretaker head coach, Hannah Dingley, takes charge of the team for the first time in their first pre-season game in preparation for the new campaign.

Dingley, who has become the first female coach to manage in the men's game, said clubs have to make the appointment of women "the norm".

