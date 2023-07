Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee says he wears number 38 to honour his late team-mate Dylan Tombides.

Lee and Tombides came through the West Ham youth system together.

Australia-born Tombides died aged 20 in 2014 after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Lee says he is filled with pride to wear Tombides' number having worn it for multiple clubs in his career.

