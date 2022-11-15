Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster says the club's four-game pre-season tour of the United States "is brilliant to see".

The Dragons will face Chelsea, LA Galaxy, Foster's former club Manchester United as well as Philadelphia Union II during the tour.

Wrexham are preparing for their return to the Football League after a 15-year absence and will face MK Dons in their opening game on 5 August.

