The United States Women's football team go in search of a record-breaking third successive title in Australia and New Zealand.

Italy won the FIFA men's World Cup in 1934 and 1938. Brazil triumphed in 1958 and 1962, but the hat-trick of titles eluded both nations. In the Women's World Cup, Germany won back-to-back trophies in 2003 and 2007 but came unstuck on home soil in 2011, losing to Japan in the quarter-finals.

Meet the 23 players who will represent the United States in their historic quest - from double World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan to tournament debutants Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman.