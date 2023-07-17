United States forward Megan Rapinoe says now her decision to retire at the end of the NWSL season is public knowledge, she and her international team-mates can focus on winning a third successive FIFA Women's World Cup.

Rapinoe, 38, has scored 63 goals in 199 appearances for her country since her debut in 2006. She will hope to win her 200th cap in the United States' World Cup opener against Vietnam in Auckland on 22 July.

Courtesy of US Soccer