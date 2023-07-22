Women's World Cup 2023: USA begin with comfortable win over Vietnam
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as the United States launch their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive Women's World Cup title with a comfortable win against debutants Vietnam in Auckland.
MATCH REPORT: USA launch World Cup defence with victory over Vietnam
Follow the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 across the BBC website and app, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.
Available to UK users only.