Women's World Cup 2023: Portugal set up last 16 decider with win over Vietnam - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Portugal earn a face off with reigning champions United States for a place in the Women's World Cup last 16 with an impressive win over Vietnam.
MATCH REPORT: Portugal set up USA showdown with win over Vietnam
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.