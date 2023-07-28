Women's World Cup 2023: Lauren James leads England to narrow win over Denmark - highlights
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch highlights as Lauren James' stunning early strike helps England to a 1-0 win over Denmark to leave the Lionesses on the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.
MATCH REPORT: England close in on last 16 with Denmark win
Follow coverage of the Fifa Women's World Cup across BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds & the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.